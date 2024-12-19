BlackBerry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported a loss of $11 million in…

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) on Thursday reported a loss of $11 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software and services company posted revenue of $143 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in February, BlackBerry said it expects revenue in the range of $126 million to $135 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $517 million to $526 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $4.21.

