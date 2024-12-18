Birkenstock: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $57.7 million,…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $57.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $500.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $207.8 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

Birkenstock shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIRK

