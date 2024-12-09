Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Monday reported fiscal…

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $49.6 million.

The Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.91 per share.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $602.1 million in the period.

Barnes & Noble Education shares have dropped 93% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 92% in the last 12 months.

