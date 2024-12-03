Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.2…

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.86 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.24 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.7 billion, or $4.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.74 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

