Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.68 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.39 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.93 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.56 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.38 billion, or $6.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.1 billion.

Bank of Montreal shares have declined almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

