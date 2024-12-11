Avid Bioservices: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million…

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 22 cents per share.

The contract manufacturer posted revenue of $33.5 million in the period.

Avid Bioservices shares have climbed 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDMO

