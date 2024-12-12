AstroNova: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $240,000.

The West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $40.4 million in the period.

AstroNova shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALOT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.