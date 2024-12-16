Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $43.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.9 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $183.5 million.

Ark Restaurants shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.01, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

