Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $813,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $813,000.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $7.5 million, or $1.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 23 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $13.01.

