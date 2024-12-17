Anti-Inflammatory Diet for Mental Health

When Lisa Moses, a psychologist based in Mamaroneck, New York, started experiencing episodes of gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, diarrhea and…

When Lisa Moses, a psychologist based in Mamaroneck, New York, started experiencing episodes of gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, diarrhea and cramping, along with mood symptoms like anxiety, depression and a feeling of dread, she used her professional expertise to uncover what was really going on.

“GI doctors did a whole workup and didn’t find anything seriously wrong,” she says. “I started doing my own research about gut health and the gut-brain connection.”

After eliminating certain foods to see which affected her most, she found that the artificial sweetener sucralose, which is present in a lot of processed foods, was contributing to her condition.

“When I cut it out of my diet I felt better,” she says. “Since then, I’ve seen many clients in my practice who also have both gut and mood symptoms. I try to reassure them that they aren’t ‘crazy’ and that they can experiment with changes to their diet to see whether a food is contributing to symptoms.”

The connection between nutritious foods and physical health has been drilled into us since our parents told us to eat our vegetables. But as Moses found, emerging science is also discovering that avoiding unhealthy foods in favor of those that are good for you can also impact your mental health.

Healthy food provides essential nutrients that support brain function, protects against cognitive decline and influences mood and cognition.

What’s the connection between unhealthy food and worsened mental health? Chronic inflammation.

[READ: What Are the Best Food and Drinks to Improve Your Mental Health?]

How Gut Inflammation Affects Mental Health

Inflammation is not all bad. It’s our body’s immune response to infection or injury. As it fights foreign invaders and heals affected areas, we may notice swelling, redness, warmth or pain. As the process resolves, this inflammation goes down.

But when inflammation becomes chronic and doesn’t go away, it can damage the body it’s meant to protect, including the brain, leading to mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, as well as neurological diseases like Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

The food we eat can contribute to this.

“More and more research is revealing how chronic inflammation can impact emotional well-being,” says Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist and biologist, professional chef, and author of “Calm Your Mind With Food” and “This is Your Brain on Food.”

A 2023 study of over 30,000 Americans found that a pro-inflammatory diet is associated with an increase in depression.

“Our bodies often view added chemicals or artificial ingredients found in food, environmental toxins and pollutants as infectious, inducing a mild inflammatory response,” Naidoo says.

The reverse is also true: When you eat a healthy diet for mental health, inflammation is reduced, which can make your brain function better.

“In my practice, I have seen that adjusting the diet of those with various psychiatric symptoms can help to calm this inflammation and improve mood, stress and emotional well-being over time,” Naidoo says.

[READ: Should You Take a Gut Health Test?]

An Anti-Inflammatory Diet for Mental Health

Growing evidence shows an anti-inflammatory diet can lead to a healthy gut microbiome and, as a result, positively influence mood and cognitive function.

So, what are the best anti-inflammatory foods to reduce gut inflammation and improve mental health?

Here are some of the best foods to reduce inflammation:

1. Healthy fats

Healthy fats, like omega-3s, support brain function and neurotransmitter production to help prevent depression, according to research.

Eat omega 3-rich foods like these at least two times per week:

— Fatty fish such as salmon and sardines

— Nuts, particularly walnuts

— Seeds like flax seeds and chia seeds

— Beans and legumes

— Avocado

— Olive oil

2. Fiber

Fiber-rich foods are slowly digested to provide consistent energy and glucose to the brain for a stable mood and to avoid blood sugar spikes. Plus, a high-fiber diet will contain prebiotics, the food that probiotics consume, to help nourish the gut.

Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian and author of “2 Day Diabetes Diet,” recommends 10 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories consumed from foods such as:

— Whole grains, such as oats, brown rice, quinoa and barley

— Whole fruits

— Vegetables

3. Fermented foods

Fermented foods are rich in probiotics that support a healthy gut microbiome. Start slowly with a serving a day, then work your way up to as many as five or six. Try:

— Yogurt

— Kefir

— Sauerkraut

— Kimchi

— Kombucha

— Miso

— Pickles

[READ: Fermented Foods: Myth vs. Fact.]

4. Leafy greens, colorful vegetables and berries

These fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E and flavonoids that protect the brain from damage that could lead to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. They also provide folate, a B vitamin that supports healthy brain function.

Aim to eat five servings a day:

— Spinach

— Kale

— Broccoli

— Bell peppers

— Blueberries

— Strawberries

— Blackberries

5. Spices and herbs

Certain spices and herbs contain beneficial molecules such as antioxidants, vitamins and bioactive compounds that have natural anti-inflammatory and brain-boosting properties. For example, curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has been shown to alleviate symptoms of depression by increasing the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports brain cell growth and function.

Try including:

— Turmeric

— Ginger

— Garlic

— Cinnamon

[Related:How to Improve Gut Health and Why Gut Health Is Important]

Foods to Limit or Avoid

The standard American diet is full of unhealthy fats and refined carbs that are not good for your mental or physical health. Regular consumption of ultraprocessed foods that are high in added sugars, fillers, dyes, preservatives and stabilizers and lack nutrients have been linked to chronic inflammation of the gut and brain, Naidoo says.

This increase in pro-inflammatory molecules in the body, such as cytokines, can lead to neuroinflammation and disrupt neurotransmitter regulation, potentially leading to mental health issues like anxiety and depression. In addition, a diet high in processed foods, unhealthy fats and sugars can lead to an imbalance in gut microbiota.

The worst foods for inflammation that you should limit or avoid are:

1. Refined carbs

Refined carbs can lead to blood sugar spikes and crashes, which can affect mood regulation and energy levels. Furthermore, added sugars affect brain function, impairing memory and focus.

“Aim to limit added sugars in the diet to less than 10% of total calories,” Palinski-Wade says. This includes:

— Candy

— Soda

— Baked goods

— White bread

— White flour

— Pasta

In addition, artificial sweeteners may interfere with the production and regulation of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

“Some research suggests that artificial sweeteners may contribute to depression, anxiety and irritability. The mechanisms are still being studied, but they may interfere with brain signaling pathways,” explains Jennifer Scherer, a registered dietitian and owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio in Virginia.

2. Trans and saturated fats

These types of fats increase the levels of inflammatory markers like C-reactive protein in the body, which has been linked to depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders. They can also disrupt brain function and are associated with a higher risk of cognitive decline and conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Avoid:

— Fried food

— Fatty meats

— Full-fat dairy

— Packaged snacks

3. Processed meats

Processed meats are high in sodium, which can increase blood pressure. This, in turn, interferes with neurotransmitter function and has been linked to cognitive decline, increased risk of stroke and mental health issues, such as anxiety and increased inflammation.

In addition, processed meats contain preservatives, such as nitrates, and saturated fats that can also increase inflammation.

Limit:

— Bacon

— Sausages

— Hot dogs

— Deli meats

Expert Tips for Incorporating Anti-Inflammatory Foods

— Shop the perimeter of the grocery store for fresh foods.

— Choose clean protein sources, such as wild caught seafood, grass-fed beef, organic tofu and pasture-raised eggs and poultry.

— Replace refined carbs like white flour, bread and pasta with whole-grain options.

— Add flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts and hemp seeds to smoothies, salads and baked goods for plant-based options to boost omega-3s. Seeds also make great snacks.

— Spices and herbs are easy to incorporate by adding them to roasted vegetables, brown rice, stir fries, salads, soups, smoothies and sauces.

— Use extra-virgin olive oil instead of other oils in salad dressings, drizzled over vegetables or for sautéing.

Bottom Line

Although the research behind incorporating an anti-inflammatory diet for mental health isn’t totally conclusive, there is enough scientific backing to recommend it in addition to any other treatments or medications your doctor may recommend.

Plus, healthy eating is always a good way to enhance your physical, as well as mental, well-being.

More from U.S. News

Experts’ Tips for Staying Fit During the Holidays

Best Healthy Holiday Snacks and Desserts: Dietitian-Approved Recipes

Best Foods to Stock for the Holidays, According to Dietitians

Anti-Inflammatory Diet for Mental Health originally appeared on usnews.com