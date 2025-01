Total 2024 1,331,906,982,006 shares Total 2023 1,159,598,608,534 shares Total 2022 1,142,164,346,074 shares Total 2021 1,123,860,239,938 shares —————————

Total 2024 1,331,906,982,006 shares Total 2023 1,159,598,608,534 shares Total 2022 1,142,164,346,074 shares Total 2021 1,123,860,239,938 shares —————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.