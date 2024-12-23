Anavex Life Sciences: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Monday reported a loss of $11.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) on Monday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $43 million, or 52 cents per share.

Anavex Life Sciences shares have fallen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVXL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.