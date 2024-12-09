Amtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Monday reported a loss of $536,000 in…

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Monday reported a loss of $536,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8.5 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $101.2 million.

Amtech shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.98, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

