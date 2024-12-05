America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $5.1…

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $347.3 million in the period.

