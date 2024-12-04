American Eagle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $80 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $80 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

American Eagle shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.45, a climb of 4% in the last 12 months.

