Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Amentum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Amentum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

December 16, 2024, 4:47 PM

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) — TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported profit of $26 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tullahoma, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMTM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up