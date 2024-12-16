Amentum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) — TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported profit of $26 million in…

Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Monday reported profit of $26 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tullahoma, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

