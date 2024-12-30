Alternatives to College: What to Know

For many high school graduates, pursuing a four-year college degree is a logical next step before starting a career. But…

For many high school graduates, pursuing a four-year college degree is a logical next step before starting a career. But there are alternatives that may be a better path for some students.

Rising college costs and potentially racking up tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt make pursuing a bachelor’s degree unappealing to some. For others, that degree may be unnecessary for their desired career.

“Some students have no desire to pursue a four-year college education but recognize that the opportunity to pursue high-paying careers still exists with alternative routes,” Monica Jones, a college and career readiness coach at Frederick Douglass High School in Kentucky, wrote in an email. “Community, technical, trade schools and apprenticeships are also affordable post-secondary options.”

YouScience, a company that conducts research on career discovery and offers career aptitude tests, surveyed more than 500 students in the U.S. who graduated high school between 2020 and 2023 and found that 55% of respondents from the class of 2023 chose alternatives to a four-year college degree.

Also, initial college data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center indicates a 5% decrease from fall 2023 to fall 2024 in freshman enrollment.

If you’re looking for alternatives to a bachelor’s degree, here are some pathways to consider.

Faster Specialized Training

Earn an Associate Degree

More than a quarter of 2023 high school graduates in the YouScience survey chose to pursue a two-year degree, making it the most popular alternative among respondents. The number of students in the U.S. pursuing associate degrees rose 4.7% from 2023 to 2024, according to National Student Clearinghouse data.

Experts see community college as a low-cost option that can help students explore careers. They’re typically less expensive than four-year schools and allow students to earn credentials faster. While a bachelor’s degree typically requires four years of study, students can earn an associate degree in two.

“What we found is that for older learners and workers, it becomes increasingly important that the program is shorter term, that it’s streamlined, relevant, that it’s applied,” says Andrew Hanson, senior director of research at the education research and public policy nonprofit Strada Education Foundation. “They want a program that’s going to take them to that next step, they’ve got a specific goal in mind in most cases, and they just want the skills.”

Online options are available for those who can’t attend on campus.

Earning an associate degree tends to pay off. Workers with only a high school diploma earn a median of $1.6 million over their lifetime while those with an associate degree have median lifetime earnings of $2 million, according to a 2021 report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, an associate degree can lead to a job that earns more than $62,000 annually.

Attend Vocational or Trade School

Seven percent of 2023 graduates surveyed by YouScience said they pursued career and technical education, commonly known as vocational programs and trade schools. These programs typically cost less than two- or four-year degree programs and train students for careers such as auto mechanics, electrical line work and welding.

Some programs are offered through community colleges and others are run by for-profit schools. Graduates typically receive a certificate rather than a degree.

YouScience CEO and founder Edson Barton says for many students, vocational or trade school makes sense, but they need to know available options. In the survey, 30% of 2023 high school grads reported being unaware of career and technical education programs.

“We have students who have the talents and aptitudes to do the careers we need them to do in the future,” he says, and their needs “aren’t always wrapped around four-year colleges.”

Complete a Certificate Program

Whether to launch a business or enter a specific profession, certificate-based programs may be viable options, and some can be completed in months or even weeks.

For example, the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania offers an online entrepreneurship specialization that includes five four-week courses that require students to devote one to three hours a week to studies. The program costs $79 per month and teaches skills and concepts to help students go from creating an idea to pitching it to investors.

Many certificate programs are available online.

Although some forms of financial aid, such as Pell Grants, are unavailable for programs shorter than 15 weeks, Jones says students may find private or institution-based scholarships or financial aid for certificate programs in high-demand fields such as health care, information technology, construction, transportation and manufacturing.

Other schools may have other certificate programs that qualify for scholarships.

Attend a Coding Boot Camp

Attending a coding boot camp is another short-term option for students looking to develop that skill set.

“If you want to be a computer programmer or a front-end developer, you don’t need to go to Stanford,” Barton says, referencing a California university that is a leader in the field. “You can go to your local community college, and there are even some boot camps that do a tremendous job of getting you to your end goal faster, and now you’re out there working and you’re doing something that’s feeding your abilities and natural desire for work.”

Course Report, a website that tracks the industry, counts more than 600 online or in-person coding boot camps globally. Program quality may vary, so do your research.

Depending on what is taught, coding boot camps can range from six to 28 weeks, with the average running 14 weeks, per Course Report. The website identifies an average starting salary of nearly $69,000 for boot camp graduates.

The average boot camp costs around $14,000 and typically is ineligible for federal financial aid, which may be a barrier for some students.

Work

Start a Business

The second most-popular noncollege route for students, according to the YouScience survey, was working toward a career. For some, that means starting a business

. Some students develop a creative and entrepreneurial mind at a young age, and by the time they graduate high school have started a business or feel ready to launch one.

There are no degree requirements to be an entrepreneur. However, without a traditional business education, students pursuing this path should seek advice from successful entrepreneurs and become aware of the details and risks associated with starting a business.

Enlist in the Military

Joining the military allows students to serve their country and can be a valuable way to gain skills and experience. It can also provide educational benefits that make earning an undergraduate or graduate degree more affordable.

Students who are interested in enlisting should speak with a local military recruiter and ask plenty of questions, Jones says.

“I think that sometimes students and families are reluctant to speak with recruiters because they feel that they will be pressured into enlisting or relentlessly targeted for recruitment, but the recruiter is truly the best source for information,” she says. “The recruiters I work with are always willing to speak with families. Come to the meeting prepared. Make a list of things that are important to you.”

Earn and Learn as an Apprentice

An apprenticeship is a paid learning experience that can be a good option for individuals looking to pursue skilled trade careers, such as welding or carpentry, and go straight into the workforce.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, apprenticeships are offered through an employer or the program sponsor, such as a labor union. Apprentices work in their chosen field, which offers the opportunity to learn on the job, possibly receive classroom instruction and study under a mentor during employment.

Personal Discovery

Volunteer

Experts encourage students to think about the educational and work experiences needed to reach career goals. If they’re unsure of their next steps after high school, another option is volunteering.

Some students may be required to volunteer in high school to accumulate a certain amount of service-learning hours in order to graduate, but experts say students should welcome nonrequired opportunities to volunteer. Doing so is a way to make a positive impact in the community and help organizations accomplish their missions, while bolstering their resumes for eventual jobs or college applications.

Take a Gap Year

Another way students can discover a passion or future college major is by taking a gap year, an educational break where students typically intend to start college after some time traveling or working. Structured service programs like the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps can help students develop new skills, lead to career future opportunities and provide a living stipend and education benefits.

Some students find a passion that they end up pursuing in college or professionally.

“These opportunities create a richness of learning to where, when you do land on a college campus, you are much more motivated and have a sense of purpose,” says Erin Lewellen, CEO of the nonprofit Global Citizen Year, which organizes gap-year experiences and service learning opportunities for students. “You might not know exactly what you want to learn, but you’re on a journey that’s fueled with more information, which I think helps you maximize college and your next opportunity.”

Even if college is not your next step, a gap year can help prepare you for an alternative.

Deciding Among Alternatives to College

Experts encourage students to start planning for their future early and consider the financial commitment as well as educational and work experience needed to reach their career goals.

Knowing the noncollege pathways to a career can help students — and adult learners — make the best choice for themselves.

“It’s hard to find a single recipe that’s going to work for everybody,” Hanson says.

Update 12/31/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.