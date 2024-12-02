Alico: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of…

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) — AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $18.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 19 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $935,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 91 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $46.6 million.

Alico shares have decreased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.