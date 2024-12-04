AeroVironment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $7.5…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $188.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.18 to $3.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $790 million to $820 million.

AeroVironment shares have climbed 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $196.89, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.