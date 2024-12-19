Accenture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.28 billion. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.59.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.38 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $17.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.16 billion.

Accenture expects full-year earnings to be $12.43 to $12.79 per share.

Accenture shares have decreased almost 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 23%. The stock has increased almost 2% in the last 12 months.

