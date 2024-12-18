ABM Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $11.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.4 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.36 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share.

ABM Industries shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

