5 Tips for Saving Money on a Plant-Based Diet

The belief that plant-based diets are expensive is a myth. With planning and smart shopping, eating plant-based on a budget…

The belief that plant-based diets are expensive is a myth. With planning and smart shopping, eating plant-based on a budget is absolutely achievable. The amount of money a plant-based diet can save depends on multiple factors like your location, current spending habits and your approach to plant-based eating.

“Studies show that you can actually save money with a plant-based diet,” says Sharon Palmer, the Plant Powered Dietitian. “Switching from animal to plant proteins is where the big savings are.”

Of course, avoiding meat can be expensive, if you choose heavily processed, meat-imitating foods. That goes for any diet, though: Eating more processed food leads to higher grocery bills. Processed food also has fewer nutrients and is generally less filling than natural food, so you’ll probably end up needing more of it to feel full.

So whether you’re committed to going vegetarian full time, or just just want to follow a more plant-forward way of eating, you can save money — now and in the long run. Here’s a few tips on how to save at the grocery store.

[READ: Athlete’s Guide to the Grocery Store: A Shopping List]

Tips for Vegetarian Eating on a Budget

You can enjoy nutritious plant-based or vegetarian budget meals without breaking the bank. Here are some expert tips to show you how to eat a plant-based, vegetarian or flexitarian diet on a budget.

1. Shop smart

Look for sales, buy in bulk and choose seasonal produce. Don’t overlook canned and frozen foods that have a longer shelf life and can be used as needed, reducing food waste and saving money. Compare prices, try discount stores, loyalty programs and stick to your grocery list to avoid impulse buys.

Eating conventional foods rather than organic and focusing on seasonal foods also helps reduce costs.

2. Plan meals

Planning meals can help you avoid buying extra at the store and reduce waste. To expand your home recipe collection, gather plant-based recipes from family, friends, online and cookbooks. Focus on variety and include plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids such as walnuts and flaxseeds.

3. Repurpose leftovers

Repurposing leftovers creatively can minimize food waste and save money. Freeze unused produce or herbs before they spoil, and use vegetable scraps to make broth.

Batch cook soups, grains and roasted veggies to stretch your ingredients into multiple meals — cook once, eat twice.

“It’s an efficient use of your groceries, reduces food waste and prevents last-minute, often pricey, dining-out decisions,” says Dawn Jackson Blatner, author of “The Flexitarian Diet.”

4. Choose proteins wisely

Meat is usually the most expensive part of a meal, and prices are only expected to rise. But not all plant-based proteins are less expensive. If you’re bent on replacing meat with a processed, soy-based substitute, the protein portion of your meal will rise in cost. On the other hand, if you use beans, eggs or tofu for protein, the cost will likely go down.

“Whole food staples like beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh and edamame are affordable options, but more processed plant-based versions like plant burgers, plant nuggets and plant deli meat may not be as affordable,” says Blatner.

Palmer, who is vegan, agrees. “You can enjoy a vegetarian diet on a budget and don’t have to buy expensive plant-based foods, such as pricy faux meat alternatives, artisan snacks, tubs of imported berries out of season and pricy protein powders.”

Prioritize affordable proteins. Stock up on budget-friendly proteins like canned beans, frozen edamame and tofu, which are filling and versatile. To be clear: Tofu is vegetarian protein in its unadulterated form and is not costly; when tofu is processed and manipulated to taste like meat, the price increases sharply.

5. Cook at home

Cooking at home is the most budget-friendly way to control costs and ensure balanced nutrition.

“Having a kitchen stocked with plant protein foods makes it easy to toss them into what you are already making like salads, stir-fries, tacos and even smoothies,” says Blatner.

[6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: A Dietitian Explains What It Is]

Starting a Budget-Friendly Plant-Based Diet

Transitioning to a plant-based diet can lead to significant savings. One of the easiest ways to get started on eating more plant-based meals is to start out slowly.

“Start with Meatless Monday and try one new plant-based recipe a week,” says Palmer. “Take a look at your favorite family recipes and convert them to be more plant-based by substituting animal protein with plant protein.”

How about a veggie lasagna or a grain bowl with canned chickpeas and veggies, or wraps filled with hummus, lettuce, and tomatoes? Aim for easy recipes that are good for plant protein substitutions.

Another simple low-cost strategy is to include small amounts of animal protein.

“Try the flexitarian approach by choosing one craveable, plant-based recipe each week like tofu tacos, chickpea sliders, black bean burrito bowl or edamame fried rice,” says Blatner. “Start with a 50-50 mix instead of going totally plant-based.”

For example, instead of all chicken stir-fry, do a 50-50 mix of chicken and chickpeas or for turkey tacos do a 50-50 mix of turkey and black beans.

[READ: Meal Planning Pro Tips From a Dietitian]

Health Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet

There’s no question about the science. A diet packed with plant foods does wonders for your health. It reduces the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and dementia. Additionally, eating more plant-based foods helps reduce your carbon footprint by lowering greenhouse gas emissions from food production.

However, a plant-based diet isn’t necessarily healthy. Savory chips, soft drinks, biscuits, french fries, vegan sweet treats and donuts are all technically vegetarian foods. Highly processed foods should be limited — whether they are plant-based or not. Too much saturated fat, sugar and salt from any source isn’t good for optimal health.

[READ: Tips to Adjust to a Plant-Based Diet.]

2 Recipes for Vegetarian Budget Meals

Sweet Potato Burrito Bowls

courtesy of Dawn Jackson Blatner

These are the perfect make-ahead meals for lunch or dinner during a busy week. Make a few of these to keep in the fridge so you’ll have a craveable, nutritious meal ready and waiting for you.

Prep: 15 mins; Cook 20 mins — Servings: four 3-cup containers

Ingredients

— 2 sweet potatoes

— 2 tablespoons olive oil

— 2 tablespoons taco seasoning

— 1 can (15-ounce) black beans, rinsed/drained

— 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

— 4 cups shredded purple cabbage

— 2 cups chopped tomatoes

— 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

— 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

— 1 lime, quartered

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. 2. Wash sweet potatoes and cut into 1″ cubes. 3. Toss sweet potato cubes with olive oil and taco seasoning and bake for 20 minutes, flipping midway, until they are tender and golden. 4. Remove sweet potatoes from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes. 5. Start assembling the meal prep containers by evenly splitting the roasted sweet potatoes, beans, cheese, cabbage, tomatoes, jalapeño, cilantro and lime into each one. 6. Close the lids and store in fridge for up to 5 days.

How to enjoy: Squeeze lime over the burrito bowl before eating. Enjoy the burrito bowl at room temperature or pull out sweet potatoes and beans to warm in the microwave for 30 to 45 seconds and return to the container. Eat as-is or serve over chopped romaine lettuce.

Vegan Smoky Lentil Chili

courtesy of Sharon Palmer

This easy, budget-friendly vegan, gluten-free chili recipe is a go-to in your kitchen for the main dish, parties, potlucks and side dishes.

Total Time: 45 minutes Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients

— 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (optional, see below)

— 1 medium onion, diced

— 1 medium green bell pepper, diced

— 3 stalks celery, diced

— 3 cloves garlic, minced

— 1 pound brown or green lentils

— 4 cups vegetable broth

— 2–3 cups water

— 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with liquid (may use about 2 cups chopped fresh tomatoes)

— 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

— 1 teaspoon liquid smoke

— 1 tablespoon chili powder

— ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

— 1 teaspoon oregano (or 1 tablespoon fresh oregano)

— ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

— 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes (or 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley)

— 1 teaspoon dried mustard

— ½ teaspoon celery salt

— 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

Garnish (optional):

— ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

— ½ cup chopped green onions

— 1 medium avocado, thinly sliced

Instructions

1. Heat olive oil in a large heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium heat (may omit olive oil and use broth; see below).

2. Add onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes.

3. Add lentils, broth, 2 cups water, tomatoes, tomato paste, liquid smoke, chili powder, crushed red pepper, oregano, smoked paprika, parsley flakes, mustard, celery salt and salt in a large pot. Stir well, cover and bring to boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for about 30 to 35 minutes, until thickened and tender. May add additional water to adjust consistency — should make a thick, stew-like texture.

4. Serve in bowls (about 2 cups per portion). Garnish each bowl with fresh cilantro, green onion and sliced avocado, if desired.

More from U.S. News

10 Cheap Plant-Based Meals

Fun Ways to Burn Off 10 Holiday Drinks

9 Healthy Holiday Gifts

5 Tips for Saving Money on a Plant-Based Diet originally appeared on usnews.com