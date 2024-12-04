4 Myths International Students Have About U.S. Colleges

Studying in the U.S. can be an exciting opportunity, but a few myths and misconceptions about American colleges may cause…

Studying in the U.S. can be an exciting opportunity, but a few myths and misconceptions about American colleges may cause unnecessary hesitation among prospective international students.

When Paraguay national Yamily Villalba Paredes arrived in the U.S. as an international student during the first Trump administration, for instance, she was concerned she may not be welcomed.

However, Parades, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in spring 2023 from the University of New Mexico, says she didn’t see that reflected on campus, adding that “institutions of higher learning welcome the diversity.”

And while feeling alienated may be an initial concern for some international students, “schools continue to seek and openly welcome foreign students,” says Eric Welsh, an immigration attorney and partner at Reeves Immigration Law Group.

Still, many prospective international students may have other concerns that keep them from applying to U.S. colleges. Here are some commonly believed myths, debunked by the experts.

Myth 1: You Need to Be Wealthy to Attend American Colleges

U.S. colleges range in cost, and some can be more affordable for prospective international students, experts say.

“Tuition in the U.S. varies greatly,” notes Pamela Rambo, founder of the education-focused Rambo Research and Consulting firm in Virginia. “College tuition and fees at median-priced colleges run from approximately $24,000 to $35,000 per year. Colleges with the highest-priced tuition run from approximately $55,000 to $80,000 per year.”

The college sticker price, or cost of attendance, includes the total cost of tuition per year, housing, food, textbooks and all other school costs and fees before any sources of aid — like grants, scholarships, loans and work-study — are applied. Tuition costs can be reduced through scholarships for high-achieving students, and some colleges automatically consider international students for scholarships without requiring a separate application or financial need.

The University of New Mexico, for example, offers scholarships for international students, including at the undergraduate level.

“Our most sought-after scholarship is the Amigo, which grants international recipients in-state tuition rates,” says Nicole Tami, executive director of global education initiatives at UNM. “Any student seeking to study in the U.S. should start the process early to allow time to explore scholarship opportunities and compare educational and local living costs at various institutions.”

International students can also attend a U.S. community college, which can be “an outstanding option for international students seeking affordable education opportunities that prepare them to succeed in a global workforce,” says Robin Matross Helms, vice president for membership and educational services at the Association of Community College Trustees.

Community colleges offer short-term certifications, associate degrees and in some cases four-year bachelor degrees. Some have agreements with four-year universities that provide established transfer pathways.

Myth 2: It Is Nearly Impossible to Get a Student Visa

While the visa process slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic due to embassy and consulate closures, experts say it is not difficult to get a student visa after being accepted for admission to a school.

Welsh says all schools certified by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program to enroll foreign students has a designated school official who “is often very helpful and willing to answer questions and offer advice throughout the visa process.”

He says the length of time it takes to apply for a student visa may vary by consulate, “but most applicants can secure an interview within a few days or weeks after submitting the application.”

Welsh recommends getting help from a qualified immigration lawyer, if needed. “Those with a history of visa refusal or who have any reason to believe they may not be admissible to the U.S. should be (legally) represented.”

Myth 3: U.S. Colleges Are Located in Big, Unsafe Cities

With nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the U.S., international students can find the perfect fit when it comes to both academics and safety, experts say.

“U.S. colleges vary greatly by type of location, from rural areas near small towns to large metropolitan areas, as well as the safety of the areas on and around campus,” Rambo says.

To determine how safe a college campus and surrounding area are in terms of reported crime, families can visit the Campus Safety and Security website maintained by the U.S. Department of Education. Rambo says parents can also educate students about safety precautions and situations to avoid.

“SBU is extremely safe and I never even once felt any danger lurking around the corner,” says Magdalena Markowska, a Ph.D. student from Poland at Stony Brook University in New York. “Most schools in NYC are also located in safe spaces, where a lot of people are around at all times.”

At UNM, “we work closely with campus police to mitigate common crimes, such as theft,” Tami says. “Our officers are approachable and trained to work with our student community. Security is a priority.”

Myth 4: American Colleges Have a Party Atmosphere

Hollywood movies have popularized the notion of nonstop college partying, but that is not necessarily the case at most U.S. college campuses.

“The stereotype of the U.S. party culture is overdramatized by popular film and television depictions of college life,” Tami says.

While schools have conduct policies that ban underage drinking and recreational drug use, “the vast majority of students come to college to learn, grow and take advantage of the many cocurricular opportunities available at U.S. campuses,” she says.

Any college experience should be well-rounded and include time for recreational activities and socializing, such as through school-sponsored events, Tami says. “There are legal and safe ways to party, and many of our students learn to strike the right balance.”

When choosing a college, families should focus primarily on the quality of academic programs and opportunities, student outcomes, cost and the overall best fit for the student, Rambo advises.

“The important thing for families is to educate students about the reason they are in college, how much time they need to study to be successful and the best activities to join to get the best employment at graduation.”

