2024’s Top Holiday Decor Trends

Holiday decorating can shift from an annual chore to a fun part of the season with some help from the…

Holiday decorating can shift from an annual chore to a fun part of the season with some help from the latest trends, social media suggestions and a bit of jolly intention, based on theme and the feeling a homeowner wants to create, interior designers say.

There are lots of fresh directions homeowners can take to make their decor stand out while also adding a bit of TikTok-inspired DIY whimsy to the mix, says Ellie Trebino Kelm, design manager at photo bookmaker Mixbook in San Francisco.

“Aesthetic holiday decor means something different to everyone, and the best way to make it feel like your own style is to curate it from different places or people that are meaningful to you,” Kelm says. “There is a newer trend where people are fatigued with keeping up with decor trends and are moving away from decor that feels generic and is lacking in personality. Nostalgia has been huge in the decor space the last few years, with the rise of nostalgic, rustic and vintage home decor being everywhere.”

Mix and Match for Inclusivity

Think preppy holiday, using classic elements like big bows, ribbons and gingham patterns that bring personality without too much pomp. Kelm also recommended embracing the cool tone revolution, bringing in blues, whites and silvers to make the holidays more welcoming to all celebrations, including Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

“Moodier colors are also becoming more popular with jewel tones like emerald, plum, dark oranges and navy being other popular choices that are not red and green,” Kelm says. “Color trends cycle, and people are gravitating toward schemes that feel fresh. This shift isn’t just about aesthetics. It also speaks to inclusivity and acknowledgement of the many holidays celebrated at this time of year.”

Plan a Colorful Holiday

Refined tones of big holiday hues like red and green are another way to design a holiday room with color and texture, says Erica Bail, executive director at Graber, a custom-window treatment company in Madison, Wisconsin. Bail also recommends gold and silver accents as well as colored glass pieces to make a room feel sophisticated.

“Choose from subdued reds, deep blues, dark greens and shimmering patterns for a festive touch. Window treatments like tailored Roman shades or elegant drapery in complementary fabrics further elevate the look,” Bail says. “A colorful tablecloth or runner, festive ribbons or a rich, brocaded tapestry can add a luxurious feel to the room.”

Incorporating moody tones that simulate gemstone colors like sapphire blue, emerald green and ruby red is another way to accent a holiday home, says Evelina Juz?nait?, principal interior designer at Planner 5D who is based in Vilnius, Lithuania. And if maximalist color isn’t your thing, go with pastels, Juz?nait? adds.

“Pastel shades are trying to take over the world — light lavender, soft pinks, mint greens,” Juz?nait? says. “People enjoy this kind of holiday decor because it’s delicate. It will look good on a green or white Christmas tree. I’ve seen glittery pastels as well.”

Wrap It Up With Bows

The bow trend as symbolized through the coquette theme that artists such as Lana Del Ray inspired is still going strong. That is what Etiquette Expert founder Joy Hayes, in Brisbane, Australia, says will cover homes and exteriors this year.

“I absolutely love big red bows. Everywhere. Wrapped around trees in the neighborhood, on one’s fence, on stairway banisters,” Hayes says. “Obviously, don’t go over the top. But the big red bows make everything look like a gift at this special time of year. And everything is a gift.”

Hayes also recommends wrapping bows around candles, such as using purple and pink ribbons to represent Advent themes. “Lighting candles is a calming, meditative task, and it feels ceremonial, welcoming guests to the dinner table or simply inviting one to enjoy a quiet cup of tea and a good book curled up on the sofa,” Hayes says.

Change Your Layout

Another way to bring personality into a holiday gathering space is through easy changes, like how you arrange your furniture, Bail says. She recommends arranging the living room’s sofas and chairs in a circular formation, which encourages conversation and creates a warm feeling.

“Keep the decor simple and uncluttered to ensure people move freely throughout the room. Even dimming the lights and adding candles can help create a warm, cozy space,” Bail says. “In spacious areas, create smaller conversation spots to sit and stand throughout the space. Use garlands and string lights to seamlessly tie the individual conversation spaces together, creating a unified yet dynamic layout.”

Embrace the New but Keep the Old

Over the long term, decor changes will happen but keep in mind that you may want to reuse what you have from year to year, says Elissa Hall, the Portland, Ore.-based lead designer at Red Awning, who believes environmentally conscious decor can be stylish and eco-friendly.

Hall says wood, burlap and dried oranges are examples of natural materials that are not only in style but also represent a larger movement toward thoughtful living. These components provide coziness and genuineness.

“More than ever, the 2024 Christmas season is embracing individuality and sustainability,” Hall says. “Reclaimed wood, organic textiles and recycled metals are among the eco-friendly materials that are becoming more and more popular. A greater desire to enjoy the holidays while being aware of our influence on the environment is reflected in this change.”

Kelm agrees. “A great way to curate your own unique decor with personality is to collect items from friends or family that no longer want certain pieces,” Kelm says. “Check out Facebook Marketplace, shop at your local thrift store or handmake decor. Shopping at thrift stores for decor is a great way to reduce waste and to find styles that remind you of being home for the holidays.”

