15 Resume Mistakes to Avoid

Whether you are looking for a new job or hoping to get a promotion, it’s critical to have a resume that best represents you. Your resume is a hiring manager’s first impression of your skill set, experience and accomplishments. With so much riding on this document to set you apart from other applicants, it’s essential to edit your resume with careful attention. Knowing what not to put on a resume is as important as knowing what to include.

Here are 15 resume mistakes you should avoid:

— Using artificial intelligence to write your resume

— Not including a photo

— Choosing uncommon fonts

— Using complicated resume formats

— Using too much color or polarizing colors

— Writing with first-person pronouns

— Misrepresenting employment dates

— Including irrelevant volunteer work

— Including outdated credentials

— Listing every online class you’ve taken

— Listing irrelevant jobs

— Forgetting to proofread

— Sending the wrong document format

— Listing tasks or responsibilities instead of results

— Embellishing or lying

Using Artificial Intelligence to Write Your Resume

Hiring managers and recruiters can tell when a resume has been created solely using artificial intelligence tools, and they don’t like it. This will hurt your chances of getting an interview, and your resume will likely end up in the trash. Instead of using AI to create your resume from scratch, use it as a resource to help you tailor and refine your resume to the position for which you are applying. For example, you might copy and paste the job description and your resume, then ask the AI program to identify keywords in the job description that are missing from your resume.

Not Including a Photo

A lot of people wonder what photos are OK for a resume. Although a few industries, such as real estate or entertainment, consider your photo a key part of your brand, it’s generally a mistake to include a headshot on a resume. In most cases, it leads to immediate elimination because it appears that you haven’t been in the market recently. Have a headshot you love? Add it to your LinkedIn profile — but leave it off your resume.

Choosing Uncommon Fonts

Hiring managers appreciate a candidate who wants to stand out, but using odd or uncommon fonts may result in your resume not being seen. Most companies use some form of an applicant tracking system that sorts and prioritizes resume submissions. These systems are developed to read or upload popular fonts but may not be able to process fonts that are not common.

Additionally, common fonts are popular for a reason: They are usually easy to read and liked by most readers. When you choose an overly creative font, you risk that it will be hard to read or that the reader’s dislike of your choice will impact their interest in contacting you. In short, stick with the expected fonts — Calibri, Calibri Light, Arial, Perpetua, Garamond — because the risk of being overlooked is greater than the benefit of being creative.

Using Complicated Resume Formats

Similar to your font choice, using overly creative or complicated resume formats runs the same risks. For example, don’t use tables, columns or underlining on your resume. The goal of a resume is to be easily read. If your format is unexpected or difficult to read, both the ATS and human readers will struggle to process your information. You may have one or two readers who like the surprise, but the risk of the system rejecting your document or the reader being annoyed and moving on is too great to take that chance.

Using Too Much Color or Polarizing Colors

A little color in a resume can add clarity and emphasis and be a welcome respite from all the black and white. Too much color or the use of a color that many people don’t like, however, can make your resume difficult to read or cause the reader to question your judgment. The safest colors to use on a resume are blue, gray, green and red (as long as the shades are dark enough to show up on a computer screen). Yellow and orange can be difficult to see, depending on the user’s computer. Other less-expected colors are best reserved for your portfolio if you are a creative professional.

Writing With First-Person Pronouns

A resume is a formal document written without a subject, so remove personal pronouns. There is never a time to mention “I,” “me,” “mine” or “ours” in a resume. Instead, you typically start with the verb or action, such as, “Writes resumes for professionals seeking career changes.” This keeps the focus of your resume on your skills and accomplishments and also makes it easier for hiring managers to scan.

Misrepresenting Employment Dates

The dates of employment you include in your resume must match the employment dates that show up in employment or payroll records. They must also match your LinkedIn profile and your interview answers. Any variation usually leads to a potential employer thinking you are either misrepresenting your tenure or that you are not detailed; neither option is positive for you.

Including Irrelevant Volunteer Work

For unpaid but professionally relevant involvement — such as membership in an association or years spent active in a volunteer program — only include recent or exceptional items. If you have not volunteered since college, which was 15 ago, for example, that volunteer experience should not be on your resume.

Including Outdated Credentials

It is usually best to only include current credentials and certifications or those that recently expired. For example, some job seekers wonder if you should put high school on a resume. You should not include your high school on your resume if you have a degree or current certifications. You should only include high school if you are a recent graduate or that is your highest level of education and you don’t have additional qualifications. In that case, you could list your high school until you acquire credentials or professional experience.

Listing Every Online Class You’ve Taken

It can be helpful to show your love of learning and how you keep current with online education. However, limit the classes listed on your resume to ones that show skills you can use on the job or education that makes you a more qualified and productive employee.

Listing Irrelevant Jobs

A popular resume editing question is, “How many jobs should you list on a resume?” Others wonder, “Should I bother to put part-time work on my resume?” There is not a one-size-fits-all answer. Instead, the key is to think about what’s relevant to the position. Hiring managers want to understand your past to see if you have ideal experience, are a consistent employee who can be promoted in the future or if you frequently change jobs.

Too much information can open up potential red flags or make your resume difficult to read. If you have 10 or more years of experience or you have changed roles frequently, there is a good chance that you may have a role or two that can be eliminated or summarized in an “early career” section.

Forgetting to Proofread

Every employer prefers a detailed and accurate employee over a careless one. Your resume is evidence of how detailed you can be. Don’t miss out on an easy win by not reviewing your formatting. Make sure your resume is free of misspellings, typos and grammatical errors. Additionally, check that your formatting is consistent. For example, using periods is generally not necessary for your resume bullet points, especially if your phrases are concise. Print your resume and ask someone else to review it as well.

Sending the Wrong Document Format

Most online job portals prefer PDF submissions because a PDF keeps its formatting the same, no matter what program is used to open it. For example, a Google Doc opened through the Word app may lose its layout; the font may be different, and characters like bullet points may be completely different or missing altogether. When in doubt, a PDF is the safest option — but be sure to check if the job listing specifies what kind of submission format is required.

Listing Tasks or Responsibilities Instead of Results

A key resume mistake is listing tasks or responsibilities versus results. Avoid filling your resume with flowery or subjective statements when the reader is looking for evidence that you are qualified. Many people will list “detail-oriented” on their resumes as a top skill. Give your resume a better chance by being specific and showing transferable value.

For example, “Innovative thought leader who drives successful transformations” tells the reader very little except what you think of yourself.

But “Led a nine-month transition from Salesforce to Oracle with a team of 20 and under a budget” paints a much stronger picture of what you’ve accomplished.

Embellishing or Lying

When facing knowledgeable and experienced recruiters and hiring managers, embellishing or lying on your resume will likely get you rejected quickly. These professionals usually have a strong grasp of the technical capabilities required for the role and are typically adept at detecting misrepresentations or things that don’t seem to add up during in-depth interviews.

If you get hired into a role for which you aren’t qualified, your bluff will likely be called quickly in a demanding environment. Usually, there is no coming back from lying about your expertise. It frequently leads to termination for cause, which makes attaining future employment harder since that should be disclosed when you apply for new roles.

Resume writing is already a tricky balance of reflecting the relevant parts of your past, showing your impact and customizing the content to the role. Don’t make it tougher with common mistakes that skilled recruiters and hiring managers will use to rule you out. By steering clear of these top resume writing mistakes, you will increase your chances of getting that interview.

