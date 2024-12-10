10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild U.S.…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild U.S. recession is still a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if elevated interest rates have a lagging negative impact on U.S. consumers.

Nevertheless, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2024, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks to buy for 2025 that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Implied upside from Dec. 13 close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 22.9% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 15.9% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 4.8% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 3.2% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 14.6% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 20.0% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 17.2% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 16.0% Salesforce Inc. (CRM) 18.0% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 9.8%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor company

Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 94% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, while its net income skyrocketed by 109%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia still has plenty of growth opportunities ahead, including further penetration into edge devices such as advanced personal computers, automobiles and robots. Zino projects 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $134.25 on Dec. 13.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is one of the world’s largest online search and advertising companies and is the parent company of Google and YouTube. In the third quarter, Alphabet reported 15% revenue growth, which included 35% Google Cloud revenue growth. Zino projects Alphabet will maintain 10% revenue growth in 2025, supported by artificial intelligence innovation across Google’s advertising ecosystem. AI is already improving advertiser experiences, such as better targeting, measurement and ad creation. Zino says AI monetization will help Alphabet maintain at least 25% annual Google Cloud sales growth through 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for GOOGL stock, which closed at $189.82 on Dec. 13.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Meta has seemingly found its growth groove, reporting an impressive 18.8% revenue growth in the third quarter. Zino projects at least $50 billion in free cash flow and 14% earnings growth for Meta in 2025. That growth will be fueled by greater AI integration and a healthy digital advertising market. Meta’s Advantage+ AI tools have already helped create value for advertisers by improving ad targeting. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $650 price target for META stock, which closed at $620.35 on Dec. 13.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the leading U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer. Unfortunately, Tesla’s revenue was up just 7.8% year over year in the third quarter, including just 2% automotive segment revenue growth. Analyst Garrett Nelson says Elon Musk’s close relationship with President-elect Donald Trump will help Tesla shorten the regulatory approval timeline of its autonomous driving technology. Nelson anticipates the first production of Tesla’s Cybercab will be a longer-term growth catalyst starting in 2027. While auto growth has slowed, Nelson says Tesla’s Energy Storage segment has become an important growth source. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $450 price target for TSLA stock, which closed at $436.23 on Dec. 13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with roughly $3.8 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. JPMorgan’s revenue growth dipped to 3% in the third quarter, but it consistently reported double-digit revenue growth in previous quarters. Analyst Kenneth Leon says a rebound in the investment banking industry will serve as a tailwind for JPMorgan in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $275 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $239.94 on Dec. 13.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

Exxon Mobil is the largest U.S. oil major. Oil majors aren’t traditionally considered high-growth stocks, but favorable energy market conditions in recent years have made oil stocks some of the highest-growth companies in the market. Exxon reported a 1.4% drop in revenue in the third quarter of 2024, but that revenue was still up more than 20% on a three-year basis. Analyst Stewart Glickman says Exxon’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources and development of its Guyana properties will help Exxon return to revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $133 price target for XOM stock, which closed at $110.84 on Dec. 13.

Mastercard Inc. (MA)

Mastercard is one of the world’s largest credit card and payments providers. In the third quarter, Mastercard reported 13% revenue growth, 2% net income growth and 10% gross dollar volume growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says Mastercard management has a track record of innovation and impressive execution. Yokum projects Mastercard will maintain 12% revenue growth in 2025, with potential growth upside coming from its joint venture in China. Mastercard already processes cross-border transactions in China, but its new joint venture gives it access to the massive domestic Chinese market. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $620 price target for MA stock, which closed at $529.00 on Dec. 13.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the third quarter, Bank of America reported a 0.5% decline in revenue and an 11.6% drop in net income. However, fixed-income trading revenue was up 8%, equities trading revenue was up 18% and investment banking fees jumped 18%. Leon says the incoming Trump administration’s pro-business policies will encourage capital market activity and drive a rebound in revenue growth for Bank of America in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $53 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $45.67 on Dec. 13.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce is the world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software. In addition to its organic growth, Salesforce has grown via a string of acquisitions, including its 2020 buyout of Slack. Salesforce reported 8% revenue growth and 24% net income growth in the most recent quarter. Zino says Salesforce’s growth has slowed significantly, but its profitability is improving and its Agentforce AI agent builder will likely gain momentum among enterprise customers in 2025. He projects 7% to 9% annual revenue growth through fiscal 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $418 price target for CRM stock, which closed at $354.31 on Dec. 13.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides cloud-based applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. ServiceNow reported 21% revenue growth in 2023 and has maintained 22% growth as of the most recent quarter. Analyst Janice Quek says AI applications are helping ServiceNow gain market share and additional traction for its Now Platform as it expands its subscription offering by adding new products. In 2025, Quek says generative AI products such as Xanadu and AI agents will help drive up-tiering from existing ServiceNow subscribers. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $1,231 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $1,121.10 on Dec. 13.

Update 12/16/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.