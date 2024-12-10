10 Best Financial Certifications

The financial industry is packed with acronyms that can easily overwhelm consumers. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, lists…

The financial industry is packed with acronyms that can easily overwhelm consumers. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, lists 242 professional designations for financial professionals. Many of these designations have similar names and appearances, adding to the confusion.

Despite the sheer number of certifications, the most widely recognized ones often serve as valuable indicators of a financial advisor’s dedication to their profession.

These certifications cover key areas such as accounting, financial planning, investing and insurance, requiring expertise that goes beyond the basic qualifications for providing financial services. They signify a commitment to industry standards, ongoing professional development and adherence to a code of ethics. Some designations also highlight an advisor’s specialization within the field. Earning these certifications involves extensive study, typically culminating in a rigorous examination. Many also require substantial ongoing education to maintain the credential.

A helpful way to think about financial certifications is to compare them to advanced college degrees. They are most closely related to earning a master’s degree, as they demand additional learning and expertise beyond a standard undergraduate education.

Of these choices, here are 10 of the best and most well-known certifications for financial professionals:

— Certified financial planner (CFP).

— Chartered financial consultant (ChFC).

— Chartered financial analyst (CFA).

— Certified public accountant (CPA).

— Retirement income certified professional (RICP).

— Certified management accountant (CMA).

— Accredited investment fiduciary (AIF).

— Chartered alternative investment analyst (CAIA).

— Financial risk manager (FRM).

— Chartered life underwriter (CLU).

Certified Financial Planner (CFP)

On May 29, 2024, The CFP Board certified the 100,000th financial advisor with the CFP designation, making it one of the most widely recognized designations in the industry. CFP holders are located in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.

To earn the CFP certification, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution. They are also required to complete either 6,000 hours of professional financial planning experience or 4,000 hours in a structured apprenticeship program. After completing the coursework, candidates must pass a comprehensive exam administered over two, three-hour sessions in a single day. The CFP exam, offered exclusively by the CFP Board, is available three times a year in March, July and November. It assesses a wide range of topics, including the financial planning process, retirement planning, risk management, taxes and insurance. For the November 2024 exam, the pass rate was 62%.

CFP professionals are held to a fiduciary standard, requiring them to prioritize their clients’ best interests in all financial planning activities. They also operate as fee-only planners, ensuring transparency in their compensation. Additionally, CFP holders must complete 30 hours of continuing education during each reporting period to maintain their certification.

Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC)

The ChFC designation is issued by The American College of Financial Services, the only accredited institution of higher education in this list. The ChFC is considered a desirable alternative to the CFP. More than 50,000 professionals hold this certification.

Candidates must hold a high school diploma or equivalent GED and have three years of full-time financial planning or related experience within the five years prior to earning the designation. The coursework is self-paced and consists of eight courses, covering many of the same topics as the CFP program. However, this designation also includes specialized areas such as small-business planning, behavioral finance, divorce financial planning and strategies for clients with special needs, LGBTQ+ individuals and unmarried couples.

To maintain the designation, holders must complete 30 hours of continuing education every two years, including one hour focused on ethics, and undergo an annual certification process.

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)

The CFA Institute offers the CFA designation, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious credentials for investment professionals. By the end of 2023, over 180,000 active charter holders were practicing globally.

To enroll in the program, candidates must either hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution or have a combination of 4,000 hours of work experience and/or higher education completed over at least three consecutive years. Candidates within 11 months of graduating with their bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply. Applicants must also provide two to three professional reference letters.

The CFA program requires mastery of 10 core investment topics and the successful completion of three challenging exam levels. Earning the CFA designation is a mark of excellence in the investment industry, making CFA charter holders highly respected and a strong choice for those seeking an investment manager.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Many people may not realize that a CPA license is not limited to accountants and tax preparers. It is also a common designation for chief financial officers and financial analysts, making it one of the most widely recognized financial certifications in the industry. Issued by state boards of accountancy and recognized nationwide, the CPA designation reflects a high level of expertise. According to the CPA Accounting Institute for Success, there were 664,532 CPAs in the U.S. as of December 2024.

Each state establishes its own requirements for CPA certification. Typically, candidates must complete 150 credit hours of coursework and pass a rigorous four-part exam covering about 600 key topics. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants reports historical passing rates for the exam ranging between 45% and 55%, making it one of the most challenging professional exams, comparable to the CFA exam.

However, the number of CPAs is rapidly declining for two key reasons:

— Aging practitioners: By 2020, 75% of CPAs had reached retirement age.

— Declining interest: Fewer students are entering college with plans to pursue accounting, leading to a smaller pool of future CPAs.

In fact, 2022 marked the lowest number of CPA exam candidates in 17 years. Retaining talent within the profession is also a growing challenge. As a result, consumers increasingly struggle to find qualified CPAs for both individual and corporate tax needs. Regulators have expressed concern over this trend, likening it to playing a sport without referees to enforce the rules.

While CPAs can offer financial planning services, their expertise may not always be necessary for basic tasks like creating a financial plan or selecting mutual funds. However, for more complex tax-related needs — such as estate transfer, business succession and risk management — having a CPA as part of your financial team is a valuable asset.

To address the growing shortage of tax professionals, the American College of Financial Services is launching the Tax Planning Certified Professional (TPCP) certification in January 2025. Tailored for financial advisors, candidates must complete three courses focused on tax strategy and have at least three years of prior financial planning experience to earn the designation. While the TPCP certification is not meant to replace the CPA, it aims to fill the gaps left by the declining number of accounting professionals, equipping advisors with the expertise to better assist clients with tax-planning needs.

Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP)

The RICP designation, offered by the American College of Financial Services, was developed by over 45 leading retirement planning experts across the U.S. to equip professionals with the expertise needed to design comprehensive income plans.

Retirement planning remains one of the most sought-after services clients request from financial advisors. The RICP certification is widely regarded as the premier credential for learning how to advise clients on this critical topic. The program covers the essential skills for creating a comprehensive retirement strategy, including Social Security integration, portfolio withdrawal strategies, Medicare and elder care planning. It also focuses on tax minimization techniques and efficient wealth transfer practices.

Candidates can begin the coursework with no prerequisites other than a high school diploma or equivalent. To use the designation, however, they must first complete three years of relevant professional experience.

Certified Management Accountant (CMA)

The Institute of Management Accountants (ICMA) administers the CMA designation, a credential tailored for experts in management accounting often working in corporate environments. The certification encompasses 12 core competencies, including external financial reporting decisions, performance management, financial statement analysis, corporate finance and professional ethics.

To qualify for the CMA program, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and have two years of continuous professional experience in management accounting or finance.

The certification process includes a proctored exam divided into two parts, each covering six competencies. Candidates are given up to three years to complete both sections, though most finish within 12 to 18 months. While the ICMA has recently slowed the release of public CMA exam scores, the pass rate remains consistently around 50% for each part — considerably lower than that of other accounting certifications.

Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF)

Fi360, formerly the Center for Fiduciary Studies, offers AIF certification. This designation is designed for financial advisors seeking to fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities, including adhering to standards of conduct and effectively applying these principles in their practice.

To qualify, AIF candidates must meet a point-based eligibility threshold that accounts for their education, relevant industry experience and professional development. They can complete the program through either a capstone course or a self-study option, both of which conclude with a proctored exam. To maintain the designation, AIF holders are required to complete six hours of continuing education annually.

Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA)

The CAIA Association certifies financial professionals in the analysis, management, regulation and distribution of a broad spectrum of alternative investments. These include commodities, hedge funds, private equity (including venture capital), funds of funds, derivatives and real estate. While the CFA certification covers alternative investments as part of its broader curriculum, CAIA focuses specifically on this area, offering deeper specialization. Currently, there are over 13,000 CAIA holders worldwide.

To qualify, candidates must meet prerequisites by holding a bachelor’s degree or equivalent with at least one year of financial industry experience or by demonstrating four years of relevant professional experience. The program requires approximately 400 hours of self-study, culminating in two exams. These exams assess candidates’ understanding of alternative asset classes and the tools and techniques used to evaluate risk-return profiles. They also include practical applications of this knowledge in portfolio management. To maintain the designation, conferees must complete a self-evaluation every three years.

Financial Risk Manager (FRM)

The FRM designation, awarded by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), certifies specialists in assessing and managing financial risk. FRMs are commonly employed by major banks, insurance companies, accounting firms, regulatory agencies and asset management firms, though they may also work with private clients navigating complex investment transactions.

There are no prerequisites to begin studying for the certification or to sit for the two-part, multiple-choice exam, which is completed over eight hours. However, to be awarded the FRM designation, candidates must have two years of relevant business experience in risk management. The coursework is self-paced and designed for independent study. While continuing education is voluntary, GARP recommends completing 40 hours every two years to stay current in the field.

Although the coursework may seem lighter compared to other similar designations, the FRM is widely recognized as the foremost certification for financial risk professionals in global financial markets. The exams are notoriously rigorous, with first-part pass rates consistently ranging between 41% and 56% since 2018, and second-part pass rates peaking at 63% in 2021.

Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU)

The American College of Financial Services introduced this designation in 1927, making it the oldest professional credential in the financial industry. With over 113,000 certified professionals, it is widely regarded as the most respected insurance designation available. Through the specialized coursework, professionals attain knowledge in life insurance, estate planning and risk management for business owners and estate transfer.

The only prerequisite is a high school diploma or equivalent, along with three years of full-time business experience within the five years prior to earning the designation. The curriculum consists of four core courses and one elective, allowing students to tailor their learning. While there is no comprehensive final exam, each course concludes with an individual exam. To maintain the designation, holders must complete 30 hours of continuing education every two years, including one hour dedicated to ethics.

Multiple Designations

It’s common for advisors to pursue multiple designations to deepen their expertise and expand their knowledge base. Fortunately, many certification providers now collaborate to allow students to apply coursework from one designation toward another, though each program still maintains its unique exam requirements.

In addition, institutions offering these programs have intensified efforts to attract more women, minorities and younger professionals into their certification pathways, fostering greater diversity in the field.

Update 12/18/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.