ZoomInfo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $23.8 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $303.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $296 million to $299 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 92 cents to 93 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $1.2 billion.

