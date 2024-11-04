Zoetis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $682 million. The…

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.58 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.86 to $5.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZTS

