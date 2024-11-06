Zillow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $581 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.7 million.

