Ziff Davis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.64 per share.

The internet and cloud services company posted revenue of $353.6 million in the period.

Ziff Davis expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.43 to $6.77 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion.

