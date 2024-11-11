Zeta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Monday reported a loss of $17.4…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Monday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $268.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $293 million to $297 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $984.1 million to $988.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZETA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZETA

