Yum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $382 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.83 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

