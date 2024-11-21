Your Credit Card’s Travel Insurance Doesn’t Cover Everything

Credit card travel insurance offers an accessible safety net for cardholders. If you have a travel credit card, it may…

Credit card travel insurance offers an accessible safety net for cardholders. If you have a travel credit card, it may provide coverage for medical emergencies, trip cancellations, lost bags and more at no additional cost.

While these benefits can be valuable, there are specific exclusions to credit card travel insurance, such as pre-existing conditions and high-risk activities. Here’s a look at what credit card travel insurance covers and where it can fall short.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

What Credit Card Travel Insurance Covers

Credit card travel insurance offers broad protection with benefits ranging from rental car coverage to emergency medical payments. You shouldn’t expect credit card travel insurance to cover everything a travel insurance plan does, but your card’s travel protection benefits can help when travel goes awry.

“Most credit cards that offer travel protection will cost you an annual fee,” says Lauren Gumport, vice president of communication and brand strategy for Faye, an online travel insurance provider. “That said, you typically won’t have to shell out anything for the travel protection that comes along with it.”

Benefits vary depending on the credit card, but generally include:

— Auto rental collision damage waiver

— Baggage delay insurance

— Emergency evacuation and transportation

— Emergency medical and dental

— Lost luggage reimbursement

— Roadside assistance

— Travel accident insurance

— Travel and emergency assistance services

— Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

— Trip delay reimbursement

“Rental car insurance coverage, travel medical insurance, delayed baggage and trip interruption insurance can all provide an extra sense of security on your next vacation and may even save you money,” says Josh Bandura, cofounder of points and miles advice website Frugal Flyer. “However, there are a few places where credit card insurance can fall short.”

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

What Credit Card Travel Insurance May Not Cover

You can cover many aspects of your trip with credit card travel insurance, whether you’re concerned about cancellations or getting emergency medical treatment at your destination. But it pays to know what’s not covered and understand how to work within the limitations of your card’s benefits.

These are common exclusions for credit card travel insurance:

— Pre-existing medical conditions. Credit card travel insurance policies typically offer emergency medical benefits but may limit coverage for pre-existing medical conditions. A pre-existing medical condition can affect your emergency medical, medical evacuation, trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage. For example, your trip cancellation benefit may not cover you if you need to cancel your trip due to a pre-existing medical condition, or you won’t get reimbursed for emergency medical expenses related to your pre-existing condition.

— High-risk activities and adventure sports. Planning to go skiing or scuba diving on your trip? Check the fine print on your credit card’s travel insurance benefits. Some coverage excludes risky activities and adventure sports, such as parachuting, skydiving and scuba diving. Professional sports, such as sports you receive a salary or prize money for, may also be excluded. If you’re injured while participating in these activities, your card’s travel insurance might not cover it — which could leave you without benefits for emergency medical treatment and evacuation or trip interruption.

— Travel to certain destinations. Credit card travel insurance benefits typically exclude coverage in high-risk regions or countries under travel advisories. Check your benefits terms and conditions to identify destinations that aren’t covered, and visit the U.S. Department of State website to find travel advisories for your destination.

— Lost or delayed personal items above a certain value. Your credit card travel insurance may offer baggage delay and loss benefits, but there are limitations. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card offers baggage delay insurance, but your baggage must be delayed by more than six hours and the maximum benefit is $100 per day for up to five days — $500 total. The card also offers lost luggage reimbursement for a maximum benefit of $3,000 per person per trip, but there is a sub-limit of $500 for jewelry and watches and another $500 sub-limit for electronic equipment. Items left behind on an airplane or other common carrier aren’t considered lost or stolen and are not eligible for benefits.

— Airline or supplier financial insolvency. If your travel plans are canceled due to a supplier’s financial insolvency — like an airline that goes out of business and cancels flights — your credit card’s travel protection benefits may not apply. However, you can initiate a dispute for the purchase if your trip is canceled due to financial insolvency.

— Costly travel delays. Trip delay coverage from your credit card can offer relief if your travel plans are significantly delayed, such as six hours or more or long enough to require an overnight stay. However, credit card trip delay benefits are typically limited to $500 for each ticket purchased, which might not go far if you have to book a last-minute hotel room, purchase meals and pay for transportation.

— Refundable expenses. Credit card travel insurance does not typically cover expenses you can get refunded. For example, you won’t get reimbursed by your credit card for a canceled flight if the airline rebooks you on a different flight or issues a travel voucher.

— Traveling for medical treatment. You can expect credit card travel insurance to cover emergency medical treatment, but your benefits do not apply if you travel to another country for a medical procedure.

— Long trips. If you’re taking a particularly long trip, check the fine print on your credit card’s travel benefits. For example, Chase Sapphire Reserve doesn’t cover emergency evacuation for trips beyond 60 days, and trip cancellation and interruption coverage is prorated to apply only to the first 60 days of an eligible trip.

— Travel to war zones. Don’t expect credit card travel benefits to apply if you travel to an area with a war, whether declared or undeclared.

— Excluded rental vehicles. Rental car coverage typically excludes antique cars, cargo vans and vehicles that seat more than eight passengers.

“There are very few credit cards that cover the full range of what a dedicated travel insurance plan protects,” says Gumport.

[Read: Best Hotel Credit Cards.]

Tips for Using Credit Card Travel Insurance

Maximizing the benefits of credit card travel insurance requires a bit of strategy. Understand your benefits and how to apply them to make the most of your coverage. “Many coverages require that the charge is made on that specific card, so don’t get caught charging a flight on one card and then trying to apply travel insurance coverage from another credit card, as it won’t work,” says Bandura.

— Pay for travel purchases strategically. If you’re paying for travel with multiple credit cards, expect your coverage to be limited to your nonrefundable purchases with each card. For example, you could be eligible for trip cancellation and interruption, trip delay and lost luggage benefits with the credit card you used to book your flight. If you booked a rental car with a different card and need to apply trip cancellation or other benefits to that purchase, you’d need to make a separate claim. Check your benefits before you book to be sure the card you’re using has coverage for each travel expense.

— Read the fine print. Your credit card travel insurance may offer benefits, but know the limitations, particularly limits on coverage and specific items. For example, lost luggage benefits may limit electronics to $500, so you shouldn’t put an expensive laptop in your checked bag and expect to be fully reimbursed if it’s lost.

— Submit claims as soon as possible. Credit card travel insurance policies generally require that you make a claim within a certain time period. For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express requires opening a claim within 60 days of a covered loss.

— Document everything. Keep copies of your receipts, tickets and any other proof of purchase you might need to file a claim and get reimbursed for your covered expenses. Taking photos of valuable items packed in your luggage is also a good idea.

— Consider a separate travel insurance policy. Credit card travel insurance can be helpful, but it has limitations. Purchasing a travel insurance policy may be worth it if you need coverage beyond what your credit card offers.

“If there is any uncertainty surrounding what travel insurance will cover, it can be worth it to look into purchasing a separate travel insurance policy that fills the gaps,” says Bandura. “Everyone’s risk appetite is different, so it will always be a personal choice, but I recommend keeping yourself protected, at least from a medical perspective, while traveling internationally.”

More from U.S. News

Which Credit Cards Offer American Express Centurion Lounge Access?

Are Prepaid Travel Cards a Good Idea?

Best Ways to Redeem Travel Miles

Your Credit Card’s Travel Insurance Doesn?t Cover Everything originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/22/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.