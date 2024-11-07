York Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Thursday reported profit of $5.9 million…

YORK, Pa. (AP) — YORK, Pa. (AP) — The York Water Co. (YORW) on Thursday reported profit of $5.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the York, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $19.7 million in the period.

