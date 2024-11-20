Yirendai: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Wednesday reported net income of $50.7 million in its third…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Wednesday reported net income of $50.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 58 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $210.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YRD

