Yelp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $38.4 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $360.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.7 million.

