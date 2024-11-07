Xponential Fitness: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in its third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $80.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.9 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

