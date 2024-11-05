Xometry: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.2…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $141.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $147 million.

