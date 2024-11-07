XOMA Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its third quarter.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.59 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOMA

