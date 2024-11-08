Xeris Biopharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Friday reported a loss of $15.7 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Friday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.6 million.

