Xenetic Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $437,000 in…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $437,000 in its third quarter.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $614,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $614,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XBIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XBIO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.