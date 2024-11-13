Live Radio
X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 6:13 AM

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $560,000 in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XFOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XFOR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

