Wynn: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Monday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.73 billion.

