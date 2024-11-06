WW International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 24 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $192.9 million in the period.

WW International expects full-year revenue of $770 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.