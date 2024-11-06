Workiva: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17 million in…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $185.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $194 million to $196 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to 96 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $733 million to $735 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.