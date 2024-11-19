Workhorse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.1 million…

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its third quarter.

The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

