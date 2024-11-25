Woodward: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $83.3 million.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $854.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $806.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $373 million, or $6.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.32 billion.

Woodward expects full-year earnings to be $5.75 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.