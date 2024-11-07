Wolverine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $23.6…

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $440.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.6 million.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of 80 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion.

