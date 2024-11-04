Willis Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Monday reported profit of…

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Monday reported profit of $24.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.37.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $146.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLFC

